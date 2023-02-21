Workshop held at Graphic Era Hospital on ‘1st Golden Minute’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Feb: A workshop was conducted in Graphic Era Hospital for doctors and nurses in which they were trained on precautions to be taken in the first 60 seconds of the birth of a baby.

This workshop was organised under the aegis of Indian Academy of Paediatrics and National Neonatology Forum at Graphic Era Hospital, Chakrata Road. Dr Shantun Shubham, Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Graphic Era Hospital, and course coordinator and trainer of this workshop, organised under the First Golden Minute Project, said that the first 60 seconds after the birth of any baby are very significant for the entire life. These are the moments when the baby begins to use its lungs, leaving its dependence on its mother. There are many changes in its life because of this first one minute.

Dr Shantun Shubham stated that the efforts made by doctors and nurses in this first minute have an impact on the brain and heart of the baby. That is why it is called the First Golden Minute. Dr Shubham gave detailed information about the steps to be taken in this first minute.

Dr Vishal Kaushik of Doon Medical University also trained the participants in Neonatal Resuscitation. He said that it is very important to feed the mother’s milk to the baby in the first hour after birth. After the workshop, 21 participants were given NRP certificates of being certified.