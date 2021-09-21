Workshop held on cyber fraud for ITBP personnel

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 20 Sep: Under the aegis of the State Bank of India Administrative Office, Dehradun, a programme was organised by Lakshya Society on the subject of banking service products and cyber fraud at ITBP Training Academy, here, today.

The main objective of the programme was to make the soldiers deployed on the borders aware about the increasing social media online transaction frauds. The information about banking service products was provided by Shailja Negi, Assistant General Manager, SBI Mussoorie Branch Manager Deepak Linganwal and his team.

Practical information about online fraud was provided to the officers, subordinate officers and employees present by Narendra Pant, CO, Mussoorie. He described how, due to negligence in social media and online banking, huge losses had to be suffered.

Special guest Shailja Negi, while expressing gratitude to the ITBP participants for their service to the country, said that State Bank is committed to providing financial services to the forces deployed in internal and external security of the country. Questions raised by the officers present on the subject of online banking fraud, etc., were answered by her. Negi described SBI YONO as the safest for online transactions. Detailed information was provided about various investment schemes of State Bank of India.

Praising the vast network of financial services of State Bank of India in the country, Chief Guest Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Director General, UCOST, said that banking services are now in a new dimension and avatar. It is the moral and official responsibility of SBI to contribute towards making citizens e-literate to reduce financial risks. He said that, in future, the Uttarakhand State Science and Technical Council would also organise programmes for students on sensitive and important topics like cyber fraud in collaboration with Lakshya Society.

At the end, Shobhan Singh Rana, Commandant, ITBP Academy, said that the State of India can be fully trusted for banking services in the country. Present on this occasion were Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST, Jitendra, Scientific Officer, Dr Prashant Singh, DAV College, Kishan Singh Aswal, Review Officer, Gaurav Suyal of Lakshya Society, Sunil Singh and ITBP personnel.