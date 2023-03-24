Workshop held on Digital Media at Graphic Era Hill University

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Mar: Senior Journalist Rama Solanki said today that in the present era of technology and the internet, traditional media is changing into digital media. Journalism students should be prepared to join digital media.

Rama Solanki provided information about digital media and its production in a two-day workshop held on Creative Digital Media Production by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the University. She gave tips on making the main keywords of social media, hashtags and thumbnails interesting so that their content can get maximum traffic and followers on media platforms.

Along with this, she also covered the fundamentals of journalism – Credibility, How to Create Good Content for Digital Media, What is Digital Media, Input-Output, Social Media Desk for Digital Media, PPF, Video and Audio Podcasting, Creative and Short Production, and highlighted the importance of duration.

Rama Solanki said that media is becoming a new data resource, which is being called the biggest change in the world of journalism. It is described as data journalism – this would be the power of media in the future.

Department Head Dr Taha Siddiqui, Dr Himani Binjola, Vikram Rautela, Dr Vidhushi Negi and other teachers and students were present at the workshop. The programme was coordinated by Samiksha Narayan and Anshuya Prasad, final-year students of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.