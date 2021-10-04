Workshop held on Women Empowerment

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Oct: In order to make women of the villages of Mussoorie self-reliant, a workshop was organised at the Municipal Auditorium by a Women Empowerment organisation.

Reema Jain from Pidlite Company taught women how to make Diya Stands, Candle Stands, Port Stands, Ganesh Paintings, etc., to be used for the coming festival season. Women Empowerment Organisation President Megha Mall said that every year women go to different villages and teach this type of work to women, so that they can help in running the family by selling the products in the market or through the organisation.

She said that women empowerment will happen in the true sense only when women become self-reliant. Along with educating women to make them self-reliant, there is a need to provide self-employment as well. All-round development of society is possible only with the empowerment of women.

Munni Devi, Reema Jain, Megha Mall and others were present on the occasion.