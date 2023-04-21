Workshop on ‘Employment, Employability & Communication Skills’ held at Hill Campus SRHU, Pauri Garhwal

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

PAURI, 20 Apr: As part of ‘GHSST Talks’, a workshop on ‘Employment opportunities, Employability and Communication’ was held at Gauri Himalayan School of Science and Technology (GHSST) Hill Campus Pauri, SRHU. Relevant information relating to employment opportunities, employability and communication skills was imparted to students. Director Percon, Dhruv Trivedi interacted with students and provided encouraging tips on employment and employability skills.

Internationally renowned speaker, trainer and author Nicksun Puthur shared his life’s experience with students and explained to them the relation of skills to the specific needs of the industry.

Educationist K Vaidya Nathan underlined that the present age is of technology and students must ensure that they remain updated in this regard. He emphasized that job-focused training is crucial to prepare candidates for specific requirements identified by the industry.

Principal GIC Satpuli, Hemchand Kesthwal, Director Green Puplic School Satpuli Rakesh Dobriyal and Sailesh Nautiyal all reiterated the fact that no more would students of the hills be forced to venture out of their home surroundings to cities for higher education. In this context GHSST Toli has emerged as a true blessing.

GHSST Hill Campus Toli, Dudharkhal Pauri is amongst Swami Rama Himalayan University initiatives, that was formally inaugurated in the year 2018.

GHSST has been planned keeping in mind the future of the youth living in the far-flung areas of the state. Therefore the workshop was relevant to their future careers.

The villagers have hailed the setting up of GHSST in their neighborhood. It is common knowledge that students after completing schooling in the mountains migrate to the cities in search of higher education, jobs and better future. Now living in the mountains, the students of GHSST can get quality higher education at subsidized rates.

Principal GHSST, Arun Chandra Panthari informed that presently admissions are open at the Toli Campus and prospective students are showing keen interest in courses such as Certificate Course in Hospitality Operation, Bachelor of Computer Application, Diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Computer Science and Engineering Courses.

Hostel facility at Toli is also now ready. All information relating to admissions may be acquired from the University Website www .srhu.edu.in, ghssttoli@srhu.edu.in, 9871404000, 9870970157, 9675877756, 8171729627, 18001210266.