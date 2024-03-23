Workshop on Intellectual Property Rights held at SRHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Mar: A one-day workshop on Intellectual Property Rights was organised at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU). The participants were informed about various stages and procedures related to patents.

During the workshop held in the auditorium of the Engineering College on Thursday, addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal said, “We have a treasure of traditional knowledge here but the general public is not aware of the laws related to patents.”

He mentioned patents, copyrights, and trademarks under intellectual property, stating that it is necessary to be aware of these rights considering the changes happening at the global level. He noted that China, America, and Japan file the most patents, whereas the number is significantly lower in India. He mentioned that the university has ample resources to encourage new research and studies.

Dr Lipi Kaundilya, a patent design and trademark attorney, explained that intellectual property includes any creation, music, literary work, art, invention, or design created by an individual or an institution, which is termed as their intellectual property, and the rights obtained by an individual or an institution on these creations are called intellectual property rights.

IPR speaker Dr Madhuranjan Vats informed the participants about the importance of patents for academicians, the government’s encouragement policy for intellectual property rights, the Copyright Act, and the Indian process for filing patents. During this time, experts answered the questions asked by the participants. The Director General of Academic Development, Dr Vijendra Chauhan, encouraged participants to make the most of the workshop. He also distributed certificates to the participants.

The coordinator of the IPR Cell, Dr Yogendra Singh, mentioned that 50 researchers including faculty from medical, management, engineering, nursing, yoga science, bioscience, and pharmacy participated in the workshop. At the conclusion of the workshop, Dr Bhavna Pal expressed gratitude to everyone.