Workshop on IPR commences at Dolphin (PG) Institute

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: A two day workshop on IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) was organised jointly by Research Advisory Committee, Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry Department of Dolphin (PG) Institute of Biomedical & Natural Sciences, here.

The workshop began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chief Guest Dr S Farooq, President, Himalaya Wellness Company, and Guest of Honour Dr DP Uniyal, Joint Director, UCOST. Dr Shailja Pant, Principal, Dolphin (PG) Institute, welcomed the guests. Dr Versha Percha, Coordinator of the Workshop, introduced the guests and briefed about the importance of the workshop. The programme was jointly hosted by Dr Dipali Rana and Prerna Bahuguna.

Dr S Farooq elaborated on the importance of IPR in very simple and lucid language through Urdu couplets. He emphasised on developing three qualities among the youth- Art of Expression, Art of Earning and Art of Living.

Dr DP Uniyal, Guest of Honour, highlighted the intricacies of IPR besides pointing out where to do certificate, diploma and degree courses.

Dr HS Chawala, retired professor, Pantnagar University, provided details about IPR. He described the different aspects of IPR, namely copyright, trademark, trade secrets, industrial design, geo tag, etc. Dr Shalakatolye, Founder, IP Adventure, also delivered a lecture on IPR awareness.

Among others present on the occasion were Dr KP Tripathi, Dr Beena Joshi Bhatt, Dr Shalini Agarwal, Dr Gyanendra Awasthi, Dr Deepak Kumar, Dr Manisha Nanda, Dr Deepti Warikoo, Dr Vivek Chauhan, Dr Shalini Singh, Dr DK Bhardwaj, Dr Raju, Dr Ritu Singh and Uday Kumar along with students of the institute and participants of the workshop