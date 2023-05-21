Workshop on Mental health held for students

workshop

students

mental

health

Under the joint aegis of Wonderwell Foundation and Amar Ujala, a megawas organised today at Police Lines. All theand panelists present in the auditorium seemed to be very aware aboutThe program was started by Dr Yashna Bahri Singh, President of Wonderwell Foundation and Devendra Singh, Marketing Head of Amar Ujala and all the panelists present in the program, including Tripti Juyal Semwal, MD, Maya Group of Colleges; Dr Jasleen Kalra Sharma; Child Psychologist Annie Singh; Director of Sentario Defense Academy, Shishir Dixit; and social worker Asha Tamta with the lighting of the lamp.

The DGP Ashok Kumar was present as the chief guest in the programme. He shared his life experiences with the students and gave them tips to be alert about cybercrime as well. During the program, Dr Yashna gave stress management tips to all the students present in the auditorium and told the students about stress management exercises. Giving credit to Amar Ujala for the success of the program, Dr Yashna said that she is very happy that there are many such students who have started discussing and helping spread awareness and at the same time it is no longer considered a stigma for them.

The Guests of Honor artist Vandita, veteran journalist Salim Saifi, Chairperson of ‘News Virus Network’ were present in the program.

Dr Prachi Chandra Neera, who conducted the program discussed mental health with all the speakers.

Preyansh Singh, Navya Adlakha, Naksh Adlakha Anahira Verma, Kaira Gulati, Advik Arora, Tavishi Nagalia, etc., children participated in the different activites while Pooja Kapoor, Nupur Rana, Sangeeta, Lavanya, Mini Mathur also read their own poems.

Students of Guru Nanak College Centurion Defense Academy and Maya Group of Colleges, Ram Pyari Inter College, St Joseph’s Academy participated in spreading Mental Health Awareness in the program.