Workshop on Mental Health & Stress  Management held at HSST Jollygrant

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 18 April: A workshop on stress management through yoga was organized for students at the Himalayan School of Science and Technology, Jollygrant ( HSST ). During the event, yoga experts trained the students in simple yoga poses to manage stress . The experts emphasized that yoga is the best tool for relieving stress .

The one-day workshop was held at the HSST auditorium of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Jollygrant . Dr Ajay Dubey, the principal of the Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences (HSYS), provided insights based on the teachings of the founder, Dr Swami Rama, focusing on yoga and meditation. Students were taught simple poses such as Sukhasana, Balasana, Trikonasana, and Virasana, along with practices in pranayama and meditation.