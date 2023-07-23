Workshop on Neonatology Transport held at Himalayan Hospital

transport

workshop

Himalayan

Hospital

A neonatalwas organised under the patronage of Chancellor SRHU, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, by collaboration of departments of Neonatalogy and Pediatrics in, Jollygrant.

Prof Girish Gupta was the program coordinator. The event was attended by a total of 52 participants and 15 faculty members. The theme for the workshop was comprehensive concepts of neonatal transport.

Inaugurating the programme, Director General Academic Development, Prof Vijendra Chauhan said that this is one much needed area and the gains from the workshop will help neonatal survival.

Principal and Dean, Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, congratulated the organising team and participants for being part of an effort to improve the neonatal care in the state of Uttarakhand.

Dr Prakash Keshaviah, Guest of Honour, underlined the fact that a public-private partnership will immensely help building infrastructure for neonatal transport.

A comprehensive book on neonatal transport was also released during the CME. The book contains all relevant information for improving neonatal transport including concepts and use of artificial intelligence and telemedicine. Participants learnt from basics to advanced aspects of neonatal transport through talks delivered by Prof Anil Rawat, Dr Sanober Wasim, Dr saikat Patra, Dr Chinmay Chetan and Dr Rakesh Kumar.