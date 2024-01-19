Workshop on ‘Science of Joyful Living’ held by Himalayan College of Nursing

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Jan: Himalayan College of Nursing (HCN), Jolly Grant, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Science of Joyful Living’ based on the teachings of Dr Swami Rama. Nursing students from University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (UWO), USA, participated in the workshop.

Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana provided detailed information about the concept of healthy mind and healthy body.

The workshop, organised in the Nursing College auditorium on Wednesday, was formally inaugurated with lighting the ceremonial lamp before a portrait of founder Dr Swami Rama.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana said that, just as right eating habits and regular exercise are necessary to keep the body healthy, similarly, pranayam for breathing, and meditation are very important to keep the mind calm.

Earlier, Vice Chancellor Dr Rajendra Dobhal informed the students of UWO about the work being done by the university on medical education and research.

Present were Nursing College Principal Dr Sanchita Pugazhendi, UWO faculty Dr Heidi Hansen, Dr Maria Graf, Dr Kathy, Dr Kamli Prakash and the college faculty.

Chancellor Dr. Vijay Dhasmana stated that, in 1968, Dr Swami Rama had said that 70 percent of physical diseases are caused by mental disorders. Meditation is necessary to control the mind. At present, modern medical science is also stating the same thing.

Director General (Academic Development) Dr Vijendra Chauhan threw light on the teachings based on yoga and meditation of Dr Swami Rama. He said that breathing is the link between body and mind. Calmness of mind is necessary for a healthy body. Meditation is important to calm the mind. Due to calmness of mind, positive energy is generated.

SRHU Nursing Director and Senior Ophthalmologist Dr Renu Dhasmana said that the overall health of a person depends on good nutrition, physical exercise and healthy body weight. A balanced diet makes us feel more energetic and it also affects one’s mood.