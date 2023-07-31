Workshop on the topic ‘Ultrasound an important tool in Critical Care’ held at SRHU

Workshop on the topic ‘Ultrasound an important tool in Critical Care’ held...

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 July: The ‘Department of Critical Care Medicine’ in collaboration with ‘Dehradun Society of Critical Care Medicine’, organised a workshop on ‘Ultrasound in Critical Care,’ at Swami Rama Himalayan University.

The Chief guest on the occasion Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice-Chancellor SRHU formally inaugurated the workshop. Thereafter he talked about the importance of Ultrasound and ‘evidence based medicine’ in Medical Science. He also highlighted the significance of low-cost treatment based on high technology gadgets. Guest of Honour Dr Vijendra Chauhan, Director General of Academics, said that Ultrasound helps in establishing diagnosis earlier, which greatly helps in early treatment in ICU.

During the workshop Dr Rahul Chauhan covered the basics of Ultrasound, whereas Dr Sonika Agarwal and Dr Shantanu Belwal deliberated upon hands-on experience relating to Ultrasound of the lungs.

Dr Sonu Sama and Dr Veena Boswal taught about Echocardiography & Hemodynamic. Dr Manju Kedarnath, Dr Mamta and Dr Mukta Singh elaborated upon Ultrasound in trauma patients. Dr Nand Kishore and Dr Vinayak demonstrated hands-on experience regarding Invasive Procedures like Insertion of Arterial Line, Central Line with the help of Ultrasound. Dr Ashish and Dr Chinmay shared hands-on experience regarding Ultrasound among Paediatrics.

The Workshop was organised in the State of Art Skills & Simulation Center of Excellence.

Earlier Dr Deepak Goel, organising Chairperson of the workshop welcomed all the participants.

The workshop was attended by Medical PGs, Nurse Practitioners, ICU Nurses and Consultants.

Dr Susheela Sharma, Dr SL Jethani, Dr Girish Gupta, Dr Archna Prakash & Dr Rajesh Sharma were present during the workshop. Dr Sonika Agarwal, organising Secretary thanked all the dignitaries and delegates who attended the workshop.