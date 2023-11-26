Workshop on World Bank project on disaster management held

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Under the aegis of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA), a one-day stakeholder workshop was organised at Hotel Pacific, here today.

The objective of this workshop was to educate all the line departments of the Government of Uttarakhand, such as Public Works Department (PWD), Forest and Environment Department, Rural Works Department, Fire Department, about the Uttarakhand Disaster Preparedness and Resilient Project (U-Prepared) funded by the World Bank under the Disaster Management Department. The Mitigation and Emergency Services Department and the Health Department were to provide information about the policies and procedures of the World Bank .

It may be noted that a project is proposed to be implemented by the World Bank under the Disaster Management Department of Uttarakhand, in which efforts will be made to strengthen the public infrastructure to make the state of Uttarakhand safer from disasters and to make the state capable of facing any natural disaster .

In this office, to meet the requirements of the Environmental and Social Security Policy of the World Bank , the environmental and social management framework including rehabilitation policy and rules related to environmental and social security, information about labour laws of the Government of India, to all the stakeholders of the line departments was shared.

In the workshop , information about all the sub-projects under the proposed project “Uttarakhand Disaster Preparedness and Resilient Project (U-Prepare)” was also shared with the participants and stakeholders present. Under the project , works like construction of bridges, road safety work, strengthening of hospitals, fire crew station under Forest Department, training centres and sub-stations for State Disaster Recovery Force and reconstruction of centres of fire and emergency services department, etc., are included. The duration of the project is 5 years. The project is likely to start from January 2024.