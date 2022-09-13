Workshop to generate public awareness on real estate ecosystem

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Sep: In order to strengthen the real estate sector and to make citizens and all stakeholders aware, public awareness workshops will be organised by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) across Uttarakhand in the coming days. The first workshop will be organised in Dehradun in the month of October in association with SDC Foundation, which will act as its Citizen Engagement Partner. The foundation is doing remarkable work with public participation on issues of urbanisation, environment and waste management.

Providing information about this, retired IAS officer Rabindra Panwar, Chairman, RERA, said that the main functions of the Authority are to register real estate projects and agents, and protect the interests of allottees, promoters, developers and the real estate agents. Furthermore, the Authority works to resolve the disputes and grievances arising between real estate agents and the developers. Additionally, the Authority ensures compliance of the responsibilities prescribed for promoters, real estate agents and allottees in the RERA Act and organises workshops, seminars and training programmes to create public awareness on RERA laws.

Panwar added that, in view of this, the authority will organise workshops across the major cities of the state with the key objective of making people aware about the real estate sector. Through the workshop, information will be made available about the challenges faced by the stakeholders related to real estate, disputes between builders and buyers, complaints of all parties, rules applicable to them and the rights available to them.

He added that such public awareness workshops will be beneficial for both builders and buyers. Along with the stakeholders; real estate agents, chartered accountants, architects, civil engineers, lawyers, MDDA, UHUDA, Uttarakhand Avas Vikas Parishad, Uttarakhand Urban Development Directorate, HUDCO, RWAs, PHD Chamber of Commerce, CII, industrial organisations, municipal bodies and media personnel will also be able to benefit from the workshop.

Rabindra Panwar said that he is optimistic about the far-reaching results of the workshop. This is an innovative practice and RERA will continue to make such efforts in future. The workshops will help to establish transparency in the real estate sector so the disputes and complaints that are common in the sector can be minimised.

SDC Foundation President Anoop Nautiyal pointed out that the real estate ecosystem awareness workshop is important from the point of view of urbanisation and urban housing. The workshop will prove to be a milestone in alleviating several apprehensions of the general public and real estate sector of the state. He appreciated the efforts of RERA to bring citizens and all stakeholders of the real estate sector on one platform and thanked RERA for providing SDC Foundation the responsibility as citizen engagement partner for the programme.

Nautiyal added that a public e-mail helpline will soon be issued by RERA and its presence on social media will also be registered. Along with this, efforts will be made to strengthen the real estate sector by taking feedback from the common people and all relevant stakeholders.