World Environment Day celebrated at BHEL Haridwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 8 Jun: In the series of events celebrating World Environment Day 2021, a tree planting drive was organised today at BHEL Haridwar with all norms of social distancing in a simple manner due to Covid-19.

On this occasion, Sanjay Gulati, Executive Director, BHEL, Haridwar, and Rashmi Gulati, Patron of BHEL Ladies Club, Haridwar, planted saplings at Swarna Jayanti Park, situated in the BHEL township. KB Batra, GM (Engg), RR Sharma, GM (Comml), their spouses and senior officials of PCRI also planted trees.

Gulati emphasised the importance of trees and said that BHEL is fully committed to the conservation of the environment and biodiversity along with the energy security of the nation. He also said that BHEL Haridwar is one of the greenest townships and urged everyone to be conscious of the responsibility towards protecting the planet and gifting a better tomorrow for future generations.

Earlier, a webinar on Environment Day was organised on 5 June, which was inaugurated by ED Sanjay Gulati. SS Rasaily, Member Secretary, Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board, was the Chief Guest at the meet. In addition to this, various activities are also being organised by PCRI department of BHEL Haridwar with the aim of creating awareness about the environment among the employees.