World Health Day celebrated by Doctors of Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Apr: A workshop was held to celebrate WHO World Health Day on Wednesday by Dr Uday Gupta, Neurosurgeon, at a hotel on Rajpur Road. Eminent doctors participated and discussed the health related issues, specifically Covid-19.

Chief Guest Dr S Farooq conveyed the message about taking vaccine doses and maintaining immunity to keep corona away. He also stressed that all should stay united to face the challenge.

The main speakers were Dr Sona K Gupta, Neuro Psychologist, Dr Vikram, and Gastro Surgeon, Dr Vipul Kand Pal. Dr Preeti, who besides expressing her views on female patients, also presented a poem on corona, which was much applauded. Prof (Col) Rana, Dr Vikram Singh focused on prevention of Covid-19 and said it was the only cure.

Dr Uday Gupta made a presentation and spoke on the subject of head and back injuries. Present on the occasion were special guest Dr Pradeep Bharti, former principal Doon Medical College, Past President, Rotary Club, RK Bakshi, Anjana Sahni and Dr Rahul.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Neeraj Bajpai, GM of the Hotel.