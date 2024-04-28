World IP Day celebrated at U’chal Varsity

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Apr: Uttaranchal University celebrated World IP Day by organising a workshop on Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation for Startup with the support of Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST).

Chancellor Jitendra Joshi inaugurated the event and congratulated the participants. He asked the students to work for innovations and start-ups. Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi emphasised the challenges associated with start-ups and how to deal with them.

Delegates from the relevant fields joined the event, including Himanshu Goel, Scientist – UCOST, Prof DV Gadre from NSUT, Dr Rama Krishnan – Deputy Director, MSME, Subhas Chand, Assistant Director, MSME, Dr Brij Mohan Sharma from SPECS, Arpit Kalra, Advocate Supreme Court, and Jogindra Rohilla, CEO ETechDreams Solutions.

Delegates shared their views on the necessity of IPR for start-ups and a plenary session was conducted where discussion on different types of IPR and their benefits were discussed. The session was moderated by Dr Lakshmi Priya Vinjamuri.

Students Devender Singh, Rajat Balayn and Sankalp Reddy were felicitated for starting their innovative start-ups in 2024.

A book was launched titled “Art of Starting up”. The event ended with a vote of thanks by the Director of Research & Innovation, Dr Rajesh Singh. Around 400 students participated in the event, Deans, HoDs, and faculty members were also present at the event. Dr Anita Gehlot was the master of the ceremony.