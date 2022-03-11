World Kidney Day observed at Mahant Indiresh Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Mar: A programme was organised by the Nephrology Department of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital to mark the occasion of World Kidney Day on the theme, ‘Kidney Health for All’. Specialists raised concern over the alarming increase in the number of kidney patients. They also dissipated knowledge about the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of kidney diseases. Kidney donors were also honoured on the occasion of World Kidney Day celebration.

Every year, the second Thursday of March is celebrated the world over as World Kidney Day. The Chief Guest at the programme was Vice Chancellor of Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Dr Uday Singh Rawat. The programme was attended by kidney specialists, kidney patients, their family members, kidney donors, doctors, medical students, staff nurses and the general public. The participants were welcomed by HOD, Deptartment of Nephrology, Dr Alok Kumar. Saraswati Vandana was sung by Dr Dorchem Khrime, Professor, Medicine. Chief Guest Dr Uday Singh Rawat said that kidney diseases are detected too late, which becomes life threatening to the patients. He uged the people of the far flung hill areas of Uttarakhand to be more aware of Kidney health and related diseases so that they can be treated in the primary stage.

Dr Alok Kumar said that complete arrangements for treatment of kidney diseases are available at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, including Kidney Transplant. A total of twelve successful kidney transplants have been done at the Hospital.

Nephrologist Dr Vivek Ruhela said that high blood pressure and diabetes are the main causes of kidney diseases.

A panel discussion was also organised in which Urologist Dr Kamal Sharma explained the scientific and medical aspects of kidney donation. Urologist Dr Vivek Vijan said that Kidney Transplant is the only treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease. Any healthy male or female of the age group of 18 to 65 years can donate a kidney. Nephrologist Dr Vivek Ruhela emphasised a balanced life style, balanced diet and regular medical attention as key factors for saving kidney transplanted patients from infection.

Kidney donors were felicitated on the occasion. Present on the occasion were Director, SGRRIM&HS and Professor, Medicine, Dr Nardeep Naithani, Vice Principal, SGRRIM&HS, Dr Sudhir Sachar, Vice Principal, SGRRIM&HS, Dr Utkarsh Sharma, Dr Amit Varma, Dr MA Beg, Dr Sadakat Ali, Dr Tariq Masood, Dr Sulekha Nautiyal, Dr Manisha Gupta, Kidney Transplant Co-ordinator Sushma Kothiyal and others.