World Optometry Day celebrated at Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 March: An awareness campaign was conducted on World Optometry Day at the Himalayan Hospital , Jolly Grant. Optometry students provided information about safe eye care to the visitors at the hospital . On Saturday, people visiting the OPD of the Eye Department at Himalayan Hospital , Jolly Grant, were informed about safe eye care. Dr. Sukhdeep Bains from the Eye Department stated that the purpose of celebrating this day is to advance the commitment of optometry towards global eye care. World Optometry Day highlights the importance of the optometry profession and its contributions. She mentioned that eye disease treatments are based on the examinations conducted by optometrists. Optometrists function like the backbone for eye doctors. Dr Kiran Bhatt, Vice Principal of Paramedical Sciences, said that optometrists play a crucial role in the eye care system by providing safe eye health services and reducing vision loss.