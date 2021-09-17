World Ozone Day celebrations held at FRI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sep: Forest Research Institute (Deemed to be University), Publicity and Liaison Office and ENVIS Resource Center of FRI virtually celebrated World Ozone Day, today.

DG ICFRE Arun Singh Rawat was the Chief Guest. He emphasised the importance of the ozone layer in protecting the Earth from the rays of the sun. He recalled that the United Nations General Assembly, in 1994, declared 16 September as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

A lecture was delivered by Prof Pradhan Parth Sarthi, Department of Environmental Science, Central University of South Bihar, Gaya, on ‘Current situation of the ozone layer and the need to preserve it’. He summarized the structure of the ozone layer and the variations across the months of the year. He also presented a case study of ozone concentration in Bihar, which his research group has conducted.

On this occasion, online painting and essay writing competitions were also organised for Kendriya Vidhyalaya and Navodaya Vidhyalaya students of Dehradun district under two categories (Class XI-X) and (Class XI-XII). As many as 75 students participated.

In the essay writing contest, Bhuwan Verma, Class IX from KV No. 2 Survey of India, bagged the first prize. Mansi, Class X student of KV IIP and Bhoomika Gupta Class X student of KV IMA, won second and third prizes, respectively in category 1 (Class IX-X). In category 2 (Class XI-XII), Avantika Rana, Class XI from KV No. 2 SOI, Vijaylaxmi Pancholi, Class XII student of KV FRI, and Gaurav Singh, Class XI student of KV ONGC, won first, second and third prizes, respectively.

In the painting competition, Sristhi Singh, a class IX student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, won the first prize. Saloni Panuli, Class IX student from KV No. 2 SOI, secured the second position, and Vedansh Yadav, Class X student of KV IIP, won the third prize in category-1. In category 2 (Class XI-XII), Aman Kumar Prajapati, a Class – XI student from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, got the first award in painting. Twinkle Dimri, Class XI student from KV No. 1 SOI, secured second position, and Aryan Gupta, Class XI student of KV ONGC, won the third prize.

The programme was conducted by Dr HS Ginwal, Dean (Academic), FRI (Deemed to be University) and Dr Vijender Panwar, Coordinator, ENVIS, and attended by the DDGs, ADGs, AK Tripathi, Registrar, FRI University, Heads of Divisions, Scientists of ICFRE/FRI, FRIDU, students of M.Sc./Ph.D., and KVS/NVS.