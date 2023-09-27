‘World Pharmacist Day’ celebrated at ‘Himalayan School of Pharmaceutical Sciences’, SRHU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Sep: On the occasion of ‘World Pharmacist Day’, 25 September, the ‘Himalayan School of Pharmaceutical Sciences’, SRHU, organised some special activities.

Students took part in various events that exhibited their talent. This year’s theme was “Pharmacist strengthening health system”. The event got underway with a Quiz competition, in which the students took part with great enthusiasm. There was a ‘Poster Making’ competition in which the students portrayed their skills in drawing and colouring. Bringing more fun to the day was the event, ‘Treasure Hunt’, in which the students took great interest by solving the given riddles enthusiastically.

The highlight of the day was the Guest Lecture by Dr Bipin Prakash Tamta, Pharmacovigilance Associate at Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, Government of India. He enlightened the students on what actually happens in the field of pharmacovigilance. Along with this the students also took the ‘Pharmacist’s Oath’ to highlight the importance of pharmacists and understand their role, responsibilities and commitment towards the public.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony for the winners of the events. Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana of Swami Rama Himalayan University blessed the students for their bright future in the field of Pharmacy. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Ganesh Kumar, Principal of ‘Himalayan School of Pharmaceutical Sciences’ (HSPS).