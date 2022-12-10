Wreath Laying Ceremony held at IMA

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Dec: A Wreath Laying Ceremony was held this morning at the War Memorial, Indian Military Academy. The solemn ceremony is a precursor to the Passing Out Parade, paying homage to the brave alumni of this prestigious training academy who have laid down their lives in keeping with the highest traditions of sacrifice to uphold the honour of the Nation.

The Commandant, officers of IMA and the Academy Under Officer on behalf of the Passing Out Course laid wreaths and offered floral tributes to the gallant martyrs.

The Sanctum Sanctorum of the War Memorial is a seven and a half feet bronze statue of a Gentleman Cadet saluting with a sword. To the rear of the statue are designed arches on which are etched the names of the 898 valiant alumni, who have sacrificed their lives till date.

The War Memorial of the Indian Military Academy was inaugurated by Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on 17 November, 1999.

On this occasion, 314 Gentlemen Cadets of the course, scheduled to be commissioned as Indian Army Officers on 10 December, resolved to uphold the rich traditions of the Indian Army and keep the Nation’s flag always flying high.