Wreath Laying Parade by Major General Sanjeev Khatri, GOC Uttarakhand Sub Area

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Apr: Major General Sanjeev Khatri, Vishisht Seva Medal assumed charge as General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area on 23 March 2021. On the occasion of assumption of command, Major General Sanjeev Khatri, layed the wreath at Lal Gate War Memorial, Dehradun on 07 April 2021 and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the Nation.