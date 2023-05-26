Write what you wish to read: Stephen Alter

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 May: Noted author Stephen Alter advised budding writers today to ‘write what you yourself would wish to read’.

Alter was interacting with booklovers at a literary event hosted by Natraj: The Green Bookshop on Rajpur Road.

He added that he is fond of visiting wildlife habitats and is now busy writing his next book on travels across India’s National Parks. When asked if he is a resident of Mussoorie, his answer was a yes and a no. While he has a home in Mussoorie, he also has one in Goa and another in Colarado, USA, and divides his time between the three places.

After the well-attended programme, Alter signed copies of his books for his readers.

Stephen Alter is the author of more than twenty books – non-fiction and fiction. He was born and raised in India, where he grew up as the son of American missionaries. He lives in Littleton, Colorado, United States. He has taught writing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and at the American University in Cairo. He has been awarded fellowships under the Fulbright Program and Guggenheim Foundation.

His novel about Jim Corbett, “In the Jungles of the Night”, was shortlisted for the 2017 DSC Prize for South Asian Literature. His most recent non-fiction book, “Wild Himalaya: A Natural History of the Greatest Mountain Range on Earth” won the Banff Book Award in the Natural History and Environment category. Becoming a Mountain: Himalayan Journeys in Search of the Sacred and the Sublime won the Kekoo Naoroji Award and was shortlisted for the Kamaladevi Chatopadhyay NIF Book Prize.