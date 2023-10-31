Wushu team leaves for Goa for 37th National Games

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 29 Oct: National Coach of the martial art, Wushu, Aarti Saini has reported that the Wushu team has left from Uttarakhand to participate in the 37th National Games being held in Goa. The team will begin its participation on 30 and 31 October.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off various teams from Dehradun for the National Games, which also included the Wushu team. Coach Saini expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Sports Minister Rekha Arya for the gesture. This time the state government encouraged the players and provided them various facilities.

She said that the government has implemented many schemes to encourage players and coaches to promote sports in the state. Also, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made efforts for national and international participation in sports. Provision has been made to give jobs to players on bringing international medals. Due to this, the future of sports in the state is safe.

She further said that, this time, the state government has sent a bigger contingent of players to the National Games than last year and they will bring glory to the state by winning a large number of medals. Aarti Saini expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Dhami by presenting a bouquet to him.