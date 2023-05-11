Wynberg-Allen, Tibetan Homes lift ‘1st Dyson- Eduljee Inter-School Soccer Trophies’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 9 May: Wynberg-Allen hosted the First Dyson- Eduljee Inter-School Soccer Tournament for girls and boys. The tournament is named after two former students, Charles Dyson and D Eduljee, who studied at the school in the 1940’s. Charles Dyson and D Eduljee sacrificed their lives in the Second World War. A number of schools from Dehradun, Mussoorie and surrounding areas took part in the tournament.

A total of 5 schools competed in the girls’ pool and schools participated in the boys’ pool.

The schools competing in the girls’ pool included The Asian School, Unison World School, Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School, Ecole Globale Girls’ School and the host, Wynberg-Allen.

In the final match played on Monday, Wynberg-Allen School (team A) defeated Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School, 1-0. Earlier, in the semi-finals held on Sunday, Wynberg-Allen team A defeated Wynberg-Allen team B, 1-0. Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School defeated The Asian School, 2-1.

The Golden Boot Award was given to Aadhya of The Asian School for scoring the maximum number of goals in the tournament. Riya Bisht of Wynberg-Allen School got the Golden Glove Award.

Tenzin Norzin of Wynberg-Allen School was declared the Best Player of the tournament.

Shivyana KC of Wynberg–Allen School, Avni of Vantage Hall Girls’ Residential School were declared the promising players of the tournament among girls, while Sangyal Dhondup of the Tibetan Homes School, Stanzin Lexdup of The Asian School were declared the promising players of the tournament among boys.

The boys’ pool included The Asian School, The Aryan School, Doon International School, St George’s College, Sambhota Tibetan School, Mussoorie Public School and the host Wynberg-Allen School.

In the final match played on Monday, Tibetan Homes School, Mussoorie, defeated The Asian School, Dehradun, 1-0. Earlier, in the semi-finals held on Sunday, Tibetan Homes defeated Wynberg-Allen B with a score of 3 goals to 2, and The Asian School defeated St George’s College, 1-0.

The Golden Boot Award was given to Tashi Tenpa of the Wynberg-Allen School for scoring the maximum number of goals in the tournament and Harshvardhan Singh of The Asian School received the Golden Glove award.

Kunga Thapgyal of the Tibetan Homes School was declared the Best Player of the Tournament.

NS Negi, former Head of Sports Department, St George’s College, Mussoorie, presented the certificates and trophies to the winners. Principal, Wynberg-Allen School, Leslie Tindale thanked all the schools for their participation. He thanked all the officials, especially match referees Gopal Joshi, Sunil Kumar, Balvinder Singh, Deepak Rawat, Ajay Tiwari, Anjesh Thapa and the sports faculty Champa, Jagmohan Negi, Tashi Tsering, Ajit Kumar, Nisha Sheoran and Choying Bhutia for successfully organising the tournament.