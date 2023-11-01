Wynberg-Allen wins Overall Championship at 22nd Inter-School Athletics Meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 31 Oct: Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie, hosted the “The 22nd Inter-School Invitational Athletics Meet -2023”. The Chief Guest on the occasion was Jot Singh Gunsola, President, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand. A number of schools from Dehradun, Mussoorie and surrounding areas took part.

The meet started with an impressive march past by the athletes to the marching tunes played by the Wynberg-Allen School Band. The Meet was declared open by the Chief Guest after the march past.

A number of new records were created during the meet in tough competitions. Kunga Tsepak of Wynberg-Allen set a new record in the 100 m hurdles event for senior boys with the timing of 15:00 seconds. Olivia Mary Raj of Wynberg Allen School created a new record in the 800 metres event for senior girls with the timing of 2:52:58 minutes. Arnav Prakash of Wynberg Allen School created a new record in 200 metres for Junior Boys with the timing of 25.35 seconds. Tej Pratap Singh of RIMC, Dehradun, created a new record in 800 metres Intermediate boys with a timing of 2:19:53 minutes.

The following athletes were declared individual champions in their respective divisions: Priya Kumari of Oak Grove School and Akshat of Wynberg Allen School in the sub- junior division; Shivyana KC and Arnav Prakash of Wynberg Allen School in junior divisions; Anjali Yadav and Rohan Kumar of Oak Grove School in Intermediate division; and Sheen Yunus of Wynberg Allen and Ishan Singh Raghav of Welham Boys’ School in the senior division.

The following students were declared promising athletes in their respective divisions: Aarvi Rathee, Veronika John, Krishna Gussain, Manya Rawat and Olivia Mary Raj of Wynberg Allen School and Anjikya Abhishek, Abhishek Raj of Oak Grove School and Ishant Lal of St. Jude’s School. Neil Bullchandani of The Doon School and Sheen Yunus of Wynberg Allen School were declared the fastest sprinters of the meet for boys and girls, respectively. The cake for exemplary sportsmanship and participation was awarded to Doon Girls’ School, Dehradun. Oak Grove School was declared champions in sub junior girls’ and boys’ divisions, while the host school won the championship for the remaining divisions. Wynberg-Allen was declared the Overall Champion in both the Boys’ and Girls’ categories.

Gunsola awarded the certificates and trophies to the winners and addressed the gathering. A number of parents and alumni were present on the occasion. Other dignitaries included Naresh Kumar, Principal, Oak Grove School, Mrs Kumar, Rev Eric and Anita Templeton, Deborah Allen, Sophie Wynol, Madhu Mehrotra, Archana Tripathi, Ian Chouhan, Sunil Mani, Anil Choudhary and many more.

Principal, Wynberg-Allen, Leslie Tindale congratulated all the winners and thanked all officials including Champa, Jagmohan Negi, Tashi Tsering, Tsering Dhondup, Sanjay Hatwal, Ajit Kumar, Jaswant Rathore, Nisha Sheoron and Choying Bhutia for successfully conducting the meet.