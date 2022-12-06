Yashpal Arya targets Govt for short assembly session

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Dec: Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya has attacked the state government for concluding the assembly session within a mere two days.

Speaking informally with media persons, here, Arya said that the government did not want the session to run properly because it did not have answers to the questions of the opposition. He claimed that the attitude of the government in this regard was highly irresponsible. Instead of answering 619 questions asked by the Members of the House, the government irresponsibly ended the session within two days.

Arya also cornered the government over the current law and order situation in the state. He claimed that the government is helpless and the officers out of control, while the police is involved in covering up every crime. The government is avoiding issues of public interest and that this is pretty evident from the way the government chose to run away from the questions and ended the assembly session within two days.

He added that the government also is not interested in a detailed discussion on the law and order situation. He alleged that law and order in the state has completely collapsed, with crimes against women increasing rapidly. People are now afraid to even come out of their houses and, at the same time, the criminals have lost any fear they had of the Police. However, the government could not care less about the worsening law and order situation in the state.