Yashpal Arya to be Leader of Opposition; Mahra, PCC Chief

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 10 Apr: The Congress High Command has finally decided to appoint a new Leader of the Opposition and new PCC Chief in Uttarakhand. Sources have confirmed that Bajpur MLA Yashpal Arya is to be the new Leader of the Opposition, while Ranikhet MLA Karan Mahra has been appointed the new Chief of Pradesh Congress Committee.

Khatima MLA Bhuwan Kapri, who is a first time MLA and had defeated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima in the recent elections, will be the new Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party.

Interestingly, all the three posts have gone to Kumaon, while the Garhwal region has been totally ignored. Mahra, the new PCC Chief, had earlier also been Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party between 2017 and 2022. Claims of senior party leaders Pritam Singh and Harak Singh from Garhwal have been completely ignored, although Pritam is the senior most party MLA currently. He has never lost an election since 2002. Also, interestingly, out of the 3 posts on which appointments have been made by the Congress High Command, two have been handed over to leaders from the plains while Mahra is the only one who represents the hills.