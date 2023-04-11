Yatindranand Giri warns of agitation against ‘appeasement policy’ of administration

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Apr: The Mahamandaleshwar of Juna Akhara, Swami Yatindranand Giri, has claimed that the Muslim population of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Bareilly, Pilibhit districts is entering Uttarakhand in huge numbers in a planned manner. Giri also claimed that a large number of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are also illegally settling in Uttarakhand, but the government as well as the administration are turning a blind eye to this development. Claiming that Haridwar district has become a hub of planned settlement and encroachments by Muslims from Western UP, he claimed that the local district administration is not concerned about this ‘planned conspiracy’. He alleged that the administration is trying to ensure that no Hindu festival or religious pilgrimage is celebrated in a free manner, to the extent that even the traditional processions during Hindu festivals are not granted permission by the Police and the local administration. He reminded that the processions that have been traditionally conducted on the occasion of various Hindu festivals like Shivratri, Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are being restricted or denied permission on grounds of sensitivity. It seemed that the administration was following a policy of appeasement.

Giri claimed that, at a time when the administration is not sensitive towards the sentiments of Hindu society, it becomes the duty of the Hindus to ‘wake up to the reality’. He declared the Police and the local administration wrongly believe that by forcing the Hindus to remain locked up in their homes during Hindu festivals, peace would prevail.

Giri expressed shock that, so far, no concrete action has been seen from the administration against the miscreants anywhere. Comparing the situation in Uttarakhand with that in its neighbouring state, UP, Giri claimed that the government and administration there are organising Ramcharitra Manas recitations and Navratri celebrations in temples and processions during the Hindu festivals in open defiance of the challenge thrown by the miscreants. At the same time, in Uttarakhand, which is called Devbhumi, all kinds of restrictions are being imposed on public celebrations of Hindu festivals.

Yatindranand Giri asserted that the Sant Samaj and the Hindu society are suffering and distressed by this behaviour. The sages demand, he claimed, is that the Chief Minister takes cognisance of the administration’s arbitrary behaviour of curtailing Hindu processions. He reminded that the administration was duty bound to ensure that the religious processions should be held fearlessly and peacefully and with great fanfare. It is also duty bound to ensure strict action is taken against any miscreants who may try to disrupt the processions or create any nuisance during the course of the processions. Giri said that the police and the administration should be so strong that it becomes difficult for the miscreants to disrupt these events. He warned that that in case no action is taken against those trying to disrupt the celebrations, then the day is not far when even the Kedarnath and the Badrinath Char Dham Yatras would be disrupted by such forces.

Giri said that the Juna Akhara will soon hold discussions with respected sages from the Sant Samaj of Haridwar and, if felt necessary, an agitation would be held by the sages to protect the Sanatan culture, the traditions and the religious rights of the Hindus.