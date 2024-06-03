Yatra Authority to be set up, will also include Kainchi Dham: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Haldwani, 1 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Haldwani today and held a review meeting with the officials at the Uttarakhand Forest Training Institute regarding the preparations for the upcoming Mela (Fair) to be held at Kainchi Dham. He also reviewed the situation regarding power supply and drinking water shortage in the Nainital District.

During the meeting, the officials were instructed to find solutions to the problems of traffic and tourism season with full readiness. Chief Minister Dhami said that this time due to the scorching heat, there is a lot of additional load on the electricity department. He directed the departmental officials including the Energy Secretary to work on a quick action plan so that there is no energy crisis. Also, work should be done expeditiously for the new power houses and sub-stations to be built he stated. Dhami also held a meeting with the officials regarding the ever increasing number of devotees at the world famous Kainchi Dham temple in Bhimtal and the fair to be held at Kainchi Dham on 15 June. The Chief Minister said that as thousands of devotees are coming to Kainchi Dham for Baba’s darshan, the administration has been instructed to conduct the Yatra management smoothly, including widening of roads and parking arrangements. He also said that just as the Char Dham Yatra will be included in the Yatra Authority, Kainchi Dham Temple will also be included in the Yatra Authority. By including Kainchi Dham Temple in the Yatra Authority, devotees visiting Baba will get a lot many comforts.