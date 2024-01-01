Year of Challenges & Triumphs

Uttarakhand bids adieu to 2023

By Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd)

Uttarakhand has experienced a remarkable trajectory of progress and development, marked by unprecedented achievements, strategic initiatives, and a vision for inclusive development.

In this world spearheaded by digitalization, it is with immense pride one share’s that the state and private universities are being integrated and linked through mobile applications making them accessible to every student. Having attended many convocations myself, it is humbling to see the sheer grit and dedication our youth have, especially our girls. A state and nation can only rise if education is promised, if literacy is prioritised and if knowledge is considered of utmost importance!

With the successful hosting of three G-20 summits, Uttarakhand positioned itself as a global player, fostering international cooperation and diplomatic ties, thereby elevating the state’s profile on the international stage. The picturesque landscapes provided a serene backdrop for leaders from around the world to engage in crucial discussions on global economic issues, sustainable development, and international cooperation.

The summits facilitated constructive dialogues, leading to collaborative efforts to address pressing global challenges. Uttarakhand played a pivotal role in fostering diplomatic relations and showcasing the state as an ideal destination for international events. The success of these summits not only strengthened Uttarakhand’s diplomatic ties but also positioned it as a key player in the global arena.

The establishment of the ‘Infrastructure Investment Development Board’ further catalysed economic growth by attracting, both, domestic and international investments, creating a thriving business environment. This visionary initiative aims to streamline the investment process, remove bureaucratic hurdles, and create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

By fostering a business-friendly ecosystem, the foundation has been laid for Uttarakhand to emerge as an economic powerhouse, generating employment opportunities and fostering innovation. Our goal is to create a single window redressal system and that can only be a reality, if we change the way we think. Moving from the Red Tape to the Red Carpet is my vision for our blessed and divine state!

An added feather in our state’s resilience and exemplary leadership was the manner in which the Silkyara Tunnel rescue was handled. When disaster struck, the national and state leadership exhibited exemplary coordination, managing rescue efforts, and ensuring the safety of those trapped. The successful rescue operation not only showcased Uttarakhand’s preparedness in dealing with emergencies but also highlighted the commitment to the well-being of the nation and state’s residents.

The incident also served as a catalyst for re-evaluating disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, leading to the implementation of more robust measures to safeguard the state against natural calamities.

The grand finale of the year was the ‘Global Investors Summit’, where Uttarakhand was presented as an investment-friendly destination. The summit attracted renowned business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors, creating a platform for strategic collaborations and partnerships.

The vision for Uttarakhand as an economic hub was reinforced through the summit, with key sectors such as tourism, technology, and manufacturing being highlighted. The event not only resulted in significant investment commitments but also paved the way for job creation and infrastructure development, positioning Uttarakhand as a frontrunner in India’s economic landscape.

Alongside these achievements, the implementation of the ‘Vibrant Village Scheme’ and development in ‘Viksit Bharat’ areas underscored the commitment to holistic growth and equality for all. For decades, our country has talked about and discussed social justice and secularism. True secularism is achieved when all citizens of the country are free from any discrimination. Social justice is only realised when everyone receives the benefits of government schemes with equality and equal consideration. With this vision, the journey of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ commenced making every poor and marginalised individual a beneficiary of government schemes entitled to their rights. The plans will be delivered to them, and arrangements will be made for their implementation. The path is laid, but to walk or not is a choice we, as individuals, have to make!

As we look forward to the year 2024, a significant emphasis will be placed on upgrading and expanding the state’s infrastructure to support the growing economy. This includes the development of transportation networks, smart cities, and sustainable energy solutions. Uttarakhand’s natural beauty is its greatest asset. I envision a proactive approach to environmental conservation, with measures to preserve biodiversity, mitigate climate change impacts, and promote sustainable tourism. And to complement this, a skilled workforce is crucial. Uttarakhand has included initiatives to enhance education and skill development programs, ensuring that the youth are equipped for the jobs of the future. Furthermore, the recent challenges posed by the global pandemic have underscored the importance of a robust healthcare system. Strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving accessibility, and investing in research and development to address emerging health threats effectively is a primary goal for the state in the coming year.

Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has been through a year of remarkable achievements, positioning the state as a leader in economic development, disaster preparedness, and global connect. The strategic initiatives undertaken during this period have laid a solid foundation for the state’s future growth. As Uttarakhand looks towards 2024, the groundwork laid, positions the state for sustained progress, promising a future marked by economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and inclusive development. The coming year holds the promise of even greater accomplishments, as Uttarakhand continues its journey towards becoming a beacon of progress and inclusivity on the global stage.

And none of this would have been possible without the spiritual and divine intervention Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is blessed to have.

Wishing you a very Happy New Year. Jai Hind.

(The author is Governor of Uttarakhand)