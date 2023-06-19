Yellow alert issued in U’khand in view of Biparjoy

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Jun: It remained cloudy for most of the day today in most parts of the state but it did not rain. In some parts of the state particularly in areas like Udham Singh Nagar district and Haridwar, the weather remained hot and humid. The Uttarakhand State Weather Centre of the Government of India has issued yellow alert in view of the Biparjoy cyclone, which is proceeding fast further up in northern India after wrecking havoc in most parts of Rajasthan where heavy rains and floods have been reported. A large number of trees were uprooted in Rajasthan. Of course, the velocity of the cyclone Biparjoy is likely to be greatly reduced to moderate level as it enters Uttarakhand, but it is likely to bring thunderstorm with squall later tonight and rains and thunderstorm with gusty winds tomorrow. The rains may continue till Tuesday. At the same time, the effect of cyclonic storm Biparjoy can be seen in Uttarakhand from tonight. The Meteorological Centre has predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains in most areas of the state,.

While the Char Dham Yatra is currently going on in Uttarakhand, after the IMD alert in the Uttarakhand weather forecast, the pilgrims and the tourists have been urged to take weather updates before proceeding furhter on the journey.

The Meteorological Centre has predicted strong and gusty winds to blow at the speed of 50 to 90 kilometres per hour in view of which a yellow alert was issued .

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to the pilgrims and tourists to proceed on their journey only after getting due weather updates. Of course till the evening today, the Yatra has not been stopped as yet.