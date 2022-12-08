Yet another arrest made in UKSSSC Paper Leak scam

Dehradun, 6 Dec: Yet another arrest has been made in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak case. In the arrest number 43, Uttarakhand STF arrested Manoj Kumar Chauhan, the Extension officer of Livestock posted in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, for cheating. The STF has claimed that Manoj Kumar Chauhan was an associate of the accused Kendrapal, who was caught earlier in leaking the paper.

According to the information received from STF, continuous search is on for further links of all the accused in the paper leak case. During interrogation of the candidates who were found to be involved in copying, it was revealed that around 8 to 10 candidates had paid money to Manoj Kumar Chauhan who had helped them copy the paper and the answers along with Kendrapal and Lalit Raj Sharma at their place.

In this episode, other candidates are also being marked, who had resorted to cheating in the examination. The arrested accused Manoj Kumar Chauhan, s/o Shamsher Bahadur Chauhan is originally a resident of village Kasampur, Thana Jaspur, Udham Singh Nagar district. Presently he was posted as Livestock Extension Officer Aurangabad, Saharanpur in UP.

It may be recalled that the whole scam had surfaced when a complaint was made to the CM on behalf of the delegation of the unemployed union. The Union had demanded action by handing over a memorandum of complaint to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding irregularities in the graduate level examination held on 4 and 5 December 2021, conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

Following the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, DGP Ashok Kumar handed over the investigation to the STF regarding irregularities in the recruitment examination. Six youths were first arrested by the Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police in connection with the examination malpractices. In this case, Rs 37.10 lakh cash was recovered from one of the accused, which was taken by him from different students. A total of 43 people have been arrested in this case so far including Chauhan who was arrested today. Among those arrested include a block level BJP leader Hakam Singh Rawat, who has since been expelled by the party for six years. A total of Rs 94.79 lakh cash has been recovered so far in the examination recruitment case. In this case, more than two dozen bank accounts have also been frozen. In which an amount of about thirty lakhs is still deposited.