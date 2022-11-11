Yet another bureaucratic reshuffle on cards

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 10 Nov: According to sources close to the Chief Minister, another major bureaucratic shakeup is on the cards in Uttarakhand. Several senior and not so senior IAS and IPS officers are likely to be transferred in Uttarakhand. It may be recalled that Dhami has been transferring senior officers in the bureaucracy as well as the Police on a regular basis, particularly after the elections.

Also, in contrast to most of his predecessors, he has shown an inclination towards appointing promoted IAS officers and IPS officers to high profile posts such as District Magistrates and District Police Chiefs. Presently, some of the high profile districts including the capital, Dehradun, have been given in the charge of promoted IPS officers by the CM.

Sources reminded that, recently, as many as 16 senior PCS officers were promoted as IAS officers. Although, as IAS officers, most of them don’t have eligibility to hold the post of Secretary to the government, some of them are likely to be posted soon as DMs, according to the sources, while some others could be given charge as Additional Secretaries in crucial departments. With the promotion of 16 PCS officers into IAS cadre, some administrative adjustments are certain to happen sooner than later. Some of the promotee IAS officers are considered close to the current dispensation, in general, and in particular to the CM. They are likely to get some high profile postings.

Already, DMs in high profile districts of Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital are promoted IAS officers, while SSPs of Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and US Nagar are also promoted IPS officers. Some of them may be shifted to Dehradun soon while some of the recently promoted officers could get the charge of these high profile districts, sources claimed.

It is another story that the directly recruited IAS and IPS officers are reportedly not very happy with this trend as they consider high profile postings as the fiefdom of directly recruited all India cadre officers.