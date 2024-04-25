Yet another case of ‘Love Jihad’ reported in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Apr: A woman from Dehradun has filed a case of rape and misrepresentation of his religion against a person belonging to a minority community. The case has been filed with the Kotwali Patel Nagar.

As per the FIR registered by the victim, a young Muslim man hid his religion and falsely claimed to be a Hindu and sexually exploited her several times on the pretext of marriage. She has further alleged that she was made pregnant by the accused, Shavez Ali, twice during this period.

As per the report, accused Shavez Ali induced abortion by administering contraceptive medicines.

On the basis of the girl’s complaint, the police have launched an investigation into the allegations. A case has been registered against the accused youth in Kotwali Patel Nagar.

As per the complaint, the girl had met a young man about one and a half years ago, who told her that his name was Lucky. Soon they entered into a relationship. All this while, he pretended to be a Hindu and also proposed to her. During the relationship, she became pregnant twice and on both the occasions, he got her aborted through oral medication. According to the girl, Ali had claimed that he was facing some loss in business and sought money from her. She lent him an amount of Rs 4 lakhs. Later, he started avoiding the mention of marriage. When she pressurised him for marriage, he revealed that his real name was not Lucky but Shavez Ali, and that marriage is not possible between them.

Kotwali Patel Nagar in-charge Kamal Singh stated that, on the basis of the victim’s complaint, the police are investigating the case by registering a rape case against the accused youth Shavez Ali, who is a resident of Kuthal Gate in Dehradun.

It may be recalled that, in Uttarakhand, many such cases are being reported where Muslim men have pretended to be Hindu and have entered relationship with Hindu girls.