Yet another HOD of Graphic Era, Dr. Dhar succumbs to Covid 19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 17 May: Corona has claimed the life of yet another head of Graphic Era Deemed University. Head of the department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Raj K. Dhar bid goodbye to the world today, after battling with Covid 19. The news of her sudden demise caused grief in the Graphic Era premises.

Besides serving as an HOD and a Professor in Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr. Dhar also played an important role in the University’s Distance Learning programmes. She was admitted in Max Hospital a few days ago after being diagnosed Corona positive. Her son, Rakshak Kaushal, who is himself a doctor in Mumbai, remained with Dr. Dhar, continuously during her fight with the virus. Dr. Dhar was on ventilator and despite all efforts, could not be saved. She breathed her last this evening.

After starting her career as a school teacher in St. Thomas’ College, Dr. Dhar made a distinct identity in the field of social service. This identity led her to the position of Senior Vice President in the Dehradun Municipality. Her journey as teacher did not stop after this. After becoming a popular teacher in the university, she became part of the university management. Her hard work and soft-spokenness always kept her popular in the campus. She has taught thousands of students and many of them hold key positions in the country and abroad.

A wave of grief engulfed Graphic Era when the news of the demise of Dr. Raj Dhar, reached the campus. University officials and teachers paid condolences to the departed soul by organizing a condolence meeting. Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, President of Graphic Era Educational Group, expressed deep grief over the demise of Dr. Raj Dhar and said that it’s an irreparable loss to the entire education sector. He said that Dr. Dhar was such a teacher, who knew the skill of improving and polishing the personality of her students.

Before this, HOD (IT), Graphic Era, Prof. Manish Mahajan and the group’s first employee Shri Chait Singh Bhandari and a guard have succumbed to Corona.