Yoga enriches physical and mental health: Chief Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Jun: Chief Minister , Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that Yoga has given the message of health to the country and the world.

On World Yoga Day, CM Dhami has expressed that Yoga is an identity of India’s oldest and richest tradition. This is an important gift of our sages to the entire humanity. We can remain physically and mentally healthy by practicing yoga .

The Chief Minister said that today we have gained a special identity in the world through Yoga . It is also a bridge to unite the soul with the divine. Yoga works to connect. The result of this is that today the world is adopting Yoga and the world is looking towards India for Yoga . Our Yogacharyas have also done the work of taking Yoga to the masses.

Describing Yoga as the special identity of India, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Yoga has the power to remove the impurity of the mind and heart. Yoga has paved the way for man’s happiness and peace. The great sage Patanjali has shown the way of life to the people through yoga . The ultimate goal of every human being is the attainment of happiness and peace in which yoga plays a major role.

Dhami said that it is a matter of pride for the countrymen that due to the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a matter of pride for the countrymen that Yoga is getting international recognition. Today yoga has reached the masses with the meaningful efforts of the Prime Minister . He said that Yoga Day should be celebrated as a festival and people should be enthusiastic about Yoga , and this dream now seems to be getting fulfilled. To keep both body and mind healthy, benefits can be obtained by including Yogasanas in the routine regularly. He said that yoga changes the direction and condition of the whole body, as well as brings positive changes in life. The practice of yoga connects the body, breath and mind. He said that sages have adopted yoga since time immemorial, behind their power and success are yoga and meditation.

Chief Minister Dhami said that India’s policy has always been to move forward based on truth and justice. He added that our country is a living example of service to humanity. After the Corona period, the work of mega-vaccination was carried out in India, along with the introduction of humanity, the work of distributing the vaccine was done by India all over the world. India has always given the message of Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya, wishing happiness and well-being of all.

He said that we have to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country in various fields like yoga , culture, and tourism in the 25th year, for which the state government is working with determination without alternatives.