Yogi Adityanath to address rally in Doon on 14 April, Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Kotdwar

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 12 Apr: Very senior national level BJP leaders are addressing a large number of rallies in Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already addressed two rallies in the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also a popular leader in Uttarakhand, has also addressed several rallies in the state, so far, including 3 rallies just today. However, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, despite being in huge demand in Uttarakhand has so far not been able to address rallies in the state, so far, and his schedule has been changed several times. A native of Yamkeshwar Block in district Pauri, Yogi Adityanath is hugely popular in Uttarakhand. Considering that no national leader of BJP has so far addressed any rallies in Dehradun, a rally of Yogi Adityanath has been fixed here. Adityanath will come to Uttarakhand tomorrow and will also address three rallies in the state on Sunday, 14 April.

Tomorrow he will address a rally in Haldwani in support of BJP candidate and Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt. A rally in Haldwani impacts the whole of Kumaon region so this rally will also have an impact on the Almora-Pithoragarh seat as well. Similarly, a rally in Dehradun impacts the whole of the state, particularly the Garhwal region. Yogi Adityanath will be the first leader of this stature to address a rally in the state capital during the ongoing elections.

It may be recalled that PM Modi had addressed a rally in Rishikesh which is also part of Dehradun district but impacts the whole hill region of Garhwal Division.

According to sources in the BJP, Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address an election rally tomorrow in Haldwani and on Sunday in Srinagar and then in Roorkee and, in the evening, he will address a rally at Bannu School Grounds in Dehradun.

On 16 April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a road show in Kotdwar. Union Minister Anurag Thakur will hold a public meeting in Chakrata on 17 April. He will also have a road show in Sahaspur on the same day.

In preparation for Yogi’s scheduled rally in Srinagar, BJP candidate Anil Baluni and Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reached the rally site in Srinagar, today, to oversee the arrangements for the rally and also performed Bhumi Pujan of the NIT Campus Grounds, where the rally will be held. BJP has made arrangements for an expected gathering of 25,000 in Srinagar. The time for this rally has been fixed at 11 a.m.

Speaking to media persons, Anil Baluni claimed that people are eager to listen to Yogi Adityanath. More than 25 thousand people are coming to the election rally. Preparations in this regard have been completed.

Sources claimed that the gathering of the people for Yogi Adityanath is going to cross a figure of over one lakh and that arrangements are being made for this.