Yogi Adityanath to visit U’khand soon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Nov: UP CM Yogi Adityanath is once again expected to come to Uttarakhand. According to the sources, the final programme is being chalked out in this regard.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Masal Gaon in Barkot tehsil of Uttarkashi district during his visit to Uttarakhand. According to sources, Yogi has accepted the invitation of the villagers of Masal to visit. Yogi has familial connection with Masal village it is said.

According to the villagers, Yogi Adityanath assured the villagers that he would visit Masal village during the Chardham Yatra period.

Temple committee president Sakalchand Rana, village head Khemraj Singh Rana, temple committee vice president Ranveer Singh Rana, treasurer Harikrishna Singh Rana, including a delegation of villagers of Masal village, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and invited him to lay the foundation stone of the Maa Bhagwati temple under construction in Masal Gaon. Villagers were elated after Yogi Adityanath’s consent.

Temple Committee President Sakalchand Rana claimed UP CM Yogi Adityanath was born in 1972 in village Masal Gaon situated on the banks of Kedar Kantha and Kedar Ganga. His father, Anand Singh Bisht, was serving in the Forest Department during that time and lived in Masal Gaon. Official records however show village Panchur in district Pauri as his parental village.