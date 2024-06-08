Yogi Adityanath’s mother admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 7 Jun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother Savitri Devi has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh once again. AIIMS PRO Sandeep Kumar has stated that she has some medical issues with respect to her eyes. Therefore, she has been admitted to the geriatric ward here. Currently, a team of doctors is examining her. She is being treated under the supervision of Professor Meenakshi Dhar.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat also reached AIIMS Rishikesh to enquire about her condition. It may be recalled that Savitri Devi (84), a resident of Panchur village of Yamkeshwar Vikas Khand and mother of UP’s CM Yogi Adityanath, was admitted to the geriatric ward of AIIMS, Rishikesh on 14 May, earlier. At that time, her blood pressure was higher than normal. Due to old age, other tests were also conducted on her in AIIMS. After which she was treated for two days and then discharged from AIIMS on 16 May after the test reports were found to be normal.

Now she has been re-admitted in relation to some eye complication.