Yogi to visit U’khand for 3-day tour

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is coming to Uttarakhand soon. His three-day tour from 3 to 5 May has been finalised. During his stay in the state, he will participate in many programmes including at his native village in Yamkeshwar Block of Pauri District. He is expected to be in Haridwar on 3 or 4 May, where he is likely to hand over Hotel Alaknanda to the Uttarakhand Government. It may be recalled that Yogi Adityanath, in his meeting with the Uttarakhand CM during the talks on division of assets between the two states, had agreed to hand over Hotel Alaknanda which had continued to remain in UP’s possession. In addition, he had ordered construction of a new hotel for UP Government in Haridwar which has now been completed. Yogi Adityanath is expected to inaugurate the hotel during his stay in Haridwar.

He is also scheduled to unveil the statue of his Guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, at his native village in Yamkeshwar Block during his stay in the state.

BJP State President Madan Kaushik confirmed the visit of Yogi Adityanath but added that details of the programmes are still not available to the Uttarakhand BJP.