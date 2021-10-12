You will be remembered Aseem Kukreti

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 12 Oct: Aseem Kukerti, a 1981 batch St Josephite and a much loved teacher at the famous Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, passed away after a massive cardiac arrest in that city on 9 October. His mortal remains were brought to Dehradun, his hometown, and were consigned to the flames at Nalapani Chowk crematorium on Sunday.

He was my batchmate at St Joseph’s Academy in Dehradun and we were quite friendly. In fact, he kept regular touch with most of his Josephite friends and even hosted them on a number of occasions in Shimla. He also made it a point to make it to our annual get togethers in December, every year. Last year, it was a very small get together at Doon Club in view of the Corona pandemic, but he made it a point to attend. He was a regular at SJA Alumni meetings, too. He is survived by wife Himani and two sons.

Aseem taught Economics at Bishop Cotton School for 22 years. He was a fine teacher and a loving husband and father. A short service was held in the School Chapel to remember and celebrate his life. Aseem was the brother of Bharat Kukreti, the leading film maker and writer who has directed Kapil Sharma’s Show. Aseem was an extraordinarily sweet person and a great friend. He was always willing to go out of the way to help anyone. He was also known as someone with a remarkable sense of humour.

Aseem was well known and loved for the clarity and sharpness of his intellect as well for his generosity and gaiety of spirit. For sure he will be missed not only by his immediate family and friends but by a large number of people who had the fortune to be in contact with him. Wishing you a very peaceful eternal life Aseem!