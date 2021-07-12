Young Ojaswi wins place in ‘International Book of Records’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jul: Ojaswi Aniruddha Deshmukh, a 4 year old girl from Dehradun, has been honoured by the ‘International Book of Records’ as the “Youngest to name Capitals of all Countries, Indian States & Union Territories”. She achieved this record at the tender age of 3 years and 11 months.

Her proud parents Pragati Aniruddha Deshmukh and Aniruddha Ajay Deshmukh always encourage her and provide a healthy environment that is necessary for all round development.

The journey started at the age of just 2 years, when her parents noticed Ojaswi’s interest in learning the names of Indian States and Capitals. At the age of 2 years and 3 months, she memorised all of these. Then, at the age of 2 years and 10 months she started recognising & reading the state’s names and capitals even though she was not enrolled in school. This was the moment that encouraged her parents to introduce Ojaswi to the new task of learning the capitals of countries around the world. Initially, some of the simple names were introduced to her and further the more difficult ones. As Ojaswi started enjoying the learning process, she memorised the names of 197 countries and their capital cities by the age of 3 years and 10 months.

Apart from this, Ojaswi can identify and knows the names of planets in the solar system, all continents, oceans, highest mountain and deepest point on earth. She can count the numbers from 1 to 100 and read the English alphabets in reverse. Ojaswi can also recite the Ganpati Arati and some of the Mantras in Marathi language very fluently. She also loves gardening, book reading, puzzle solving, drawing, etc. Currently she studies in LKG at St Josephs Academy.