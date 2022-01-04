Youngsters get vaccinated in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 3 Jan: Inoculation of youngsters between 15 and 18 years of age with the Corona vaccine began, here, today.

Five booths had been set up. A hundred children can be vaccinated daily in each booth. Initiating the campaign to vaccinate children at Wynberg Allen School, here, Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that, at the time of the Corona second wave, people above 18 were vaccinated free of cost by the Union Government across the country. With the third wave coming, children are most at risk and, hence, it is very important to vaccinate them. The campaign for this had begun today across the country. He urged all the people to take the 15 to 18 year olds to the nearby vaccination centres to get them vaccinated.

Mussoorie Sub District Hospital CMS Dr Yatendra Singh and Covid Incharge Pradeep Rana said that complete arrangements have been made for the vaccination of the youngsters.

A student said that all the children are very excited about getting vaccinated to defeat Covid. He said that all the children themselves reached the vaccination centre and got themselves vaccinated. He called upon the people to make their children aware about the need for vaccination.