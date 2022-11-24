Youth celebrate at GEHU Alumni Meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Nov: Cultural performances were held at Graphic Era Hill University on the occasion of an Alumni Meet organised on the occasion of the Third Convocation. Former students from different parts of the country and the world showcased their cultural talents and refreshed their memories by meeting their teachers.

Chairman, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Professor Kamal Ghanshala was overwhelmed to see the alumni who have made their mark as excellent professionals in the corporate world.

Dr Ghanshala also sang a couple of songs, which received considerable applause.

Students of the university also made the alumni dance by presenting a cultural programme at the ceremony. Mohit and Group of Haldwani Campus, Jyotika’s Kumaoni Group of Bhimtal Campus, Dehradun Bhangra Club, Half Panz, Akash and Divyanshu’s group made everyone dance with their performances.

In the on the spot alumni performance, Hemant Singh Manral, MBA ‘21 batch, and Abhinav Tyagi, BJMC ‘21 batch, mesmerised everyone with their melodious voices.

Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala gave a cash prize of Rs 31,000 to Dehradun Bhangra Club, Rs 25,000 to Dehradun Garhwali Group, Rs 21,000 to Kumaoni Group of Bhimtal, Rs 21,000 to Gorkha Paltan and Rs15,000 to Mohit & Group for their performances.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era University Dr Sanjay Jasola, Director General Dr HN Nagaraja, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr R Gowri, Registrar, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Arvind Dhar, HODs, faculty members and alumni were present on the occasion.

Dr Himani Binjola convened the programme.