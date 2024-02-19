Youth Cong leader Maukin Saifi among 14 more arrested in Haldwani

Day curfew lifted from most areas in Haldwani
By Arun Pratap Singh
Dehradun/Haldwani, 17 Feb: The situation in Haldwani is gradually returning to normal after 9 days since the Banbhulpura violence. The district administration has lifted the day curfew from the curfew affected area Banbhulpura, while the night curfew will continue. Issuing the orders in this respect, District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that after the improvement in the situation, the situation in Banbhulpura area has improved a lot, in view of which the curfew has been relaxed for a day from Saturday. During the relaxation, all shops will remain open and movement of people will be unrestricted. However, night curfew will continue from 8 pm to 6 am in Gaujajali, FSI, Godown area.
Meanwhile 14 more miscreants have been arrested by Nainital Police including 3 named miscreants for indulging in violence and riots. From their possession, looted ammunition from the police station and petrol bombs have been recovered. With this, the total number of those arrested in this case has gone up to 58 now.
It may be pertinent to point out here that one of the arrested persons is Maukin Saifi, son of Naeem Saifi and resident of Gaujajali near Shahji Masjid in Haldwani. Maukin Saifi is Mandal level Youth Congress President in Haldwani. However, when his posters were put up and pasted in the city yesterday along with the posters of 8 others named in the violence, the Congress leaders are claiming that Saifi had been expelled from the party some months ago. Youth Congress State President Sumittar Bhullar claimed that he was expelled several months ago.
Other two whose posters were also posted and they have been arrested are Shakeel Ansari, son of Jamil Ahmed and resident of Indranagar Badi Masjid near Banbhulpura and Ziaul Rehman, son of Akhlakh Hussain resident of Sartaj Kabadi, Lane No. 8, Banbhulpura. It may also be noteworthy here that Samajwadi Party’s national secretary Abdul Matin Siddiqui’s brother Javed is also in police custody in the Haldwani violence. Matin had left SP and joined Congress some time ago, then went back to Samajwadi Party. Javed is also stated to hold some responsible post in the Samajwadi Party. There has been a continuous competition between the factions of Congress and Samajwadi Party to maintain their support base among Muslims. These leaders were reportedly leading the crowd of their respective groups, when the violence happened, the police had already taken some of these leaders under control.
Meanwhile, according to the order given by District Magistrate Vandana Singh, a lot of relaxation has been provided in the curfew from Saturday. There will be relaxation from 6 am to 8 pm in the northern area of Gaujajali Shani Bazaar of Banbhulpura area, the entire area west of Railway Bazaar Road, FCI area located at Golchha Compound. Whereas in other areas of Banbhulpura police station area, curfew has been relaxed for three hours, where curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 5 pm. During this period, people living in the area can go anywhere in the area. Apart from this, there will be complete curfew in the radius of 100 meters around Malik Ka Bageecha in Banbhulpura and no one will be allowed to go there.