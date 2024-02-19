Youth Cong leader Maukin Saifi among 14 more arrested in Haldwani

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun/ Haldwani , 17 Feb: The situation in Haldwani is gradually returning to normal after 9 days since the Banbhulpura violence. The district administration has lifted the day curfew from the curfew affected area Banbhulpura, while the night curfew will continue. Issuing the orders in this respect, District Magistrate Vandana Singh said that after the improvement in the situation, the situation in Banbhulpura area has improved a lot, in view of which the curfew has been relaxed for a day from Saturday. During the relaxation, all shops will remain open and movement of people will be unrestricted. However, night curfew will continue from 8 pm to 6 am in Gaujajali, FSI, Godown area.

Meanwhile 14 more miscreants have been arrested by Nainital Police including 3 named miscreants for indulging in violence and riots. From their possession, looted ammunition from the police station and petrol bombs have been recovered. With this, the total number of those arrested in this case has gone up to 58 now.

It may be pertinent to point out here that one of the arrested persons is Maukin Saifi, son of Naeem Saifi and resident of Gaujajali near Shahji Masjid in Haldwani . Maukin Saifi is Mandal level Youth Congress President in Haldwani . However, when his posters were put up and pasted in the city yesterday along with the posters of 8 others named in the violence, the Congress leaders are claiming that Saifi had been expelled from the party some months ago. Youth Congress State President Sumittar Bhullar claimed that he was expelled several months ago.