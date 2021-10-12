Youth Congress protests against ‘rising unemployment’

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 11 Oct: Youth Congress workers under the leadership of Mussoorie Youth Congress President Wasim Khan conducted a signature campaign against the rising unemployment in the country at Picture Palace Chowk, here, today. Wasim Khan said that, through this campaign, data on unemployed youth is being prepared in Mussoorie constituency by the Congress. He said that the Congress government would be formed in 2022. The 22,000 vacant posts in the government would be filled. Those who do not get employment would be given unemployment allowance under the Congress Nyay Yojana.

Attacking the state BJP government, he said that during its term the rate of unemployment had increased continuously. The ‘double engine’ had completely failed. The BJP had only changed three chief ministers in the state. No work had been done on development. Youth were forced to commit suicide. The youth would play an important role in forming a full majority government of Congress.

Megh Singh Kandari, Rajiv Rawat, Mahipal Panwar, Rahul Panwar, Aman Kandari, Salman Ahmed, Virendra Thapa, Naveen Shah, etc., were present on this occasion.