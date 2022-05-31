Youth Empowerment Skills Workshop held at AIIMS, Rishikesh

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 30 May: A Youth Empowerment Skills Workshop was held at the College of Nursing, AIIMS, Rishikesh.

This powerful life-skills programme was intended to fill the participants with enthusiasm, peace of mind, and most importantly, a sense of responsibility. Students become stressed and tensed because of the expectations and responsibilities because of their course of study. During the learning process, many of them feel confused and aimless. This programme helps the students relieve their stress, inhibitions, and other bad habits.

Prof Dr Manoj Gupta, Dean of Academics, presided over the function and said that such programmes are essential for students as they undergo professional courses which demand a lot of hard work and focus. Prof Dr Smriti Arora, Principal, College of Nursing, insisted on the need for de-stressing and urged students to undergo the course with full integrity and enthusiasm. During this programme, the participants were charged with positivity by means of yoga, pranayama (breath control), meditation, and Sudarshan Kriya.

Nirmal Matella, Director, Art of Living, Rishikesh Centre, addressed the gathering. He shared that students must try to become a better version of themselves having competition only with their previous self and not with each other. Dr Rajarajeswari, Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, proposed the vote of thanks. Students Oshin Puri, Arpit Singh and Tanya Chouhan organised the event and teachers Kirti, Geetika, Pradeep Yadav and Vishwas participated in the programme.