Youth for Nation delegation calls on Governor

DEHRADUN, 8 Dec: Vice Admiral Raman Puri, Lt-General Chaturvedi, Major General Agnihotri, representing the Youth for Nation organization’s delegation, paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. The Governor appreciated the social work being done by the organization. He added that the great traditions, culture, knowledge and science of our country should be passed on to the younger generations. It is necessary for the young generation to have knowledge of the ancient rich culture of India. For the development of society and the country, along with the government, individual efforts, volunteers, social organizations and various institutions will have to work together. Youth constitutes the power and future of the country. The energy of youth should be directed in a positive direction so that they can make meaningful contribution in nation building. The enlightened confident youth of the country will take India on the path of progress.